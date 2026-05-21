We dit it – Emotional moment man visits his friend’s grave to celebrate with him after Arsenal won the Premier League

A devoted Arsenal fan visited the grave of his late friend, who was also an Arsenal fan, to celebrate the club’s Premier League triumph together.

In a touching video shared online, the man was seen carrying Arsenal-themed items, including the club’s flag, and made his way to the cemetery shortly after the Gunners sealed the league title.

The emotional supporter explained how Arsenal won the league after Manchester City failed to defeat Bournemouth. He also told him that they have booked a place in the Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain on May 30.