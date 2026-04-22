“We don’t want Africans here anymore” South African activists confront Ghanaian migrant, tell him to return to his country

South African activists were filmed confronting a Ghanian migrant while telling him and other Africans to leave South Africa.

In the video, the South Africans are seen stopping the Ghanaian man and asking for his documents and passport.

They stated that it was 11 in the morning and questioned what business the Ghanaian man had in the area.

South African activist, Victoria Africa, popularly known as Queen Vee, then launches into a speech directed at the Ghanaian man and people from other African countries who move to South Africa in search of greener pastures.

In a now viral video shared by Reality Street Talk on YouTube, Queen Vee is heard urging other African nationals to remain in their home countries.

“We’re fixing this continent. This thing of you guys moving from one country to the other, it’s no longer working. We don’t want this as African people anymore.

“We’re tired of seeing African migrants moving all over the world, refusing to fix your own countries.”

She continued: “We’re making it very clear to you guys, we don’t want you here. We want you to fix your countries now.

“You came here with a travelling document which you came with a passport. You know that you are a visitor, but now you decided to come and integrate in our communities.

“You know very well that what you have done is wrong. We can’t come to Ghana and do what you’re doing. It’s 11 a.m, you were supposed to be fighting the government of Ghana there to ensure that they are getting things right.”

The video has elicited divided opinions, with some viewers supporting the South Africans while others accuse them of xenophobia.

Some pointed out that Ghanaians did same to Nigerians in Ghana just months ago.