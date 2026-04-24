“WE DON’T WANT YOU HERE” — SOUTH AFRICANS CHASE AWAY GHANAIAN IN BROAD DAYLIGHT WHILE RAMAPHOSA STAYS SILENT



A group of South Africans — including a woman confronted a Ghanaian migrant on camera with





THESE EXACT WORDS :



“We’re tired of seeing African migrants moving all over the world, refusing to fix their own countries. We don’t want you here. You know you’re visitors, yet you’ve decided to integrate into our communities. Can we come to Ghana and do what you’re doing?”





Let that sink in.



The same South Africa that was sheltered by Ghana, Nigeria, Zimbabwe and Mozambique when apartheid chased the ANC across borders is now telling Africans they are not welcome.





The same continent that boycotted apartheid goods, marched in the streets of Accra, Lagos, Harare and Maputo and sacrificed its economies to free South Africa is being told to go home.

President Cyril Ramaphosa your people are on camera. The world is watching. And you have said nothing.







Is this the Pan-African brotherhood South Africa promised the continent?



African hype media