We elected a dumb person who is always quiet in parliament – Kapoche headman

By Richard Luo in Sinda

HEADMAN Seba Kezala says handouts do not change the face of communities.

In interview, Kezala whose real name is Paul Zimba said Kapoche Constituency remains undeveloped because some politicians give out handouts like jackets to traditional leaders instead of the required development projects.

“…we want someone who is able to bring development to Kapoche, we want someone who will speak for us in parliament. As at the moment we elected a dumb person who is always quiet in parliament. Let’s go and vote for someone who will take our Kapoche at another level the way it’s done in Sinda Constituency. That MP (Masauso Tembo) is very helpful,” he said.

Kezala said the area frequires a leader who will be able to wave at them when he is passing with a vehicle and humble towards the electorate.

“We don’t want to vote for someone who fails to wave at us when he is passing. Prior to elections we received jackets from political aspirants, we received salaula jackets as village headmen as we were called at the palace only to be given salaula jackets; those of K15, K22 we were given in exchange for the votes. This time we don’t want a candidate to call us to give us jackets, we want development; our expectation is development for our area,” Kezala said.

He warned Eric Mwale is seeking parliamentary office in 2026 that whatever he will donate should not be a guarantee that people will vote for him.

Kezala recalled that prior to the 2021 elections a vehicle was donated in the area by someone to help during funerals but to date development has not been shown.

“For example, I hear Eric Mwale who also stood in 2021 wants to donate a vehicle to help in Kapoche, we want to tell him that never should he think a vehicle will attract votes, no! We want him to dedicate himself to work for people such as providing strong bridges, helping affairs in clinics, hospitals and not that a vehicle will make people vote for him,’’ said Kezala. “…if he wants to stand on UPND ticket for us to vote for him, that will make him lose. Let him come with help to the communities and depending on the party it’s nothing at all because the party in government is not popular here so ngati oganiza zakuti a paname pa boma akuyoluza (if he wants to stand on the ruling party he will lose) UPND is not popular in Kapoche constituency.”

Meanwhile, headman M’nendwe Fazili Daka bemoaned non-operation of a clinic in his area.

He narrated how the community constructed a clinic with the help from government, with a staff house and toilets all set but government is failing to commission it.

“We are appealing to the current government to open the clinics which we have here called Kafunde Clinic. Toilets and staff houses are there but it’s not opened; it’s a challenge for us to access medical services. We ask government to put efforts and open it, we also ask it to ensure drugs are made available in these health facilities because even if we go to Sinda or Nyanje some drugs we are told to go and buy,” Daka said.

He accused current member of parliament Luckson Lungu of not being available to the electorate to hear their problems for him to present them in parliament.

“Kapoche is one constituency which is lagging behind in development and if we talk about the MP we chose he is nowhere to be seen. So, that’s a reason why Kapoche in 2026 should elect someone who knows it better; if possible people should go for an indigenous citizen of the constituency,” said Daka.

Last week Saturday, Lungu told Christians at Mbwindi Catholic Church not to pay attention to those that accuse him of being quiet because he is always in Lusaka attending parliamentary sittings while fighting for development.

“Don’t listen to those who will come saying I’m not seen. Yes, the constituency is vast and I can’t be everywhere. I am always in Lusaka fighting for development. And for your own information, we will soon receive a grader which will be used to work on our roads, but someone is busy saying I’m not seen.”