WE ENCOURAGE ISRAEL, GAZA AND PALESTINE TO SEEK PEACE – PRESIDENT HICHILEMA

President Hakainde Hichilema says Zambia wants to see long-lasting peace between the State of Israel, Gaza and Palestine.

He said this when he held official bilateral talks with President of the State of Israel, Isaac Herzog.

President Herzog, who arrived in Lusaka this morning, is in Zambia on a two-day State visit.

The visiting president told President Hichilema that: “We never forget your outstanding visit to Israel well over two years ago.”

From July 31, 2023 to August 2, 2023, President Hichilema undertook a State visit to Israel.

In his opening remarks, President Hichilema said Zambia appreciates the ceasefire that the State of Israel and Gaza have reached.

“We would like to see that peace to hold so that stability can return to that part of the world, and we can ensure the protection of property, lives and the dislocation that arises out of war.

“As Zambia we encourage Israel, Gaza and Palestine to seek peace, because peace, security and stability assure the opportunities for all our people in Israel, Gaza, Palestine and everywhere,” President Hichilema said.

President Hichilema said part of the long history between Zambia and Israel is reflected in the fact that Israelis built the University of Zambia (UNZA), which opened in November 1965.

UNZA had its first intake of students in March 1966.

“We are very keen to deepen our bilateral partnership with Israel. Your visit coincides with the return of the Israeli Embassy in Lusaka.

“Now we have a platform to continue our partnership in many ways. The return of the Israeli Embassy to Zambia after 52 years is a huge milestone,” President Hichilema said.

The President added that Zambia and Israel work together in many areas such as education, health, agriculture, research and development, technology.

“We also want to ensure that our cooperation continues in training of our specialists in the health and agriculture sectors. We want to make sure that when these young people are done with their training, they return to Zambia to work here,” President Hichilema said.

President Herzog thanked his counterpart for congratulating Israel on the ceasefire.

“We want peace and we seek peace. There is nothing we want more than peace with our Palestinian neighbours. We are very eager to move towards peace.

“We are grateful to President Donald Trump for brokering this unique opportunity for peace,” he said.

President Herzog said it is a huge honour: “for us to be here and a huge for me as the President of the State of Israel to deliver the message on behalf of all the Israelis.”

“We love Africa and Zambia and we bring the message of the Bible, the message of our Prophets which we read in the Holy Scripture,” he said.

He added that the message which Israel wants to bring to Africa is of innovation, dealing with challenges of food security, climate change, water, science, technology and everything else from that country.

“We are happy to be here with my distinguished delegation to enhance further the relations.

“We are always happy to have Zambian students studying in Israel and go back home to develop their own communities. We wish the people of Zambia, and you Mr President, great success in your endeavours,” said President Herzog.

State-House Zambia