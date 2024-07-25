WE HAVE A POWER DEFICIT OF 1,145 MEGAWATTS-MAKOZO CHIKOTE



As you may be aware, the Country’s installed national power generation capacity stands at 3,777 Megawatts with a current estimated peak demand of 2,400 Megawatts.



‘Despite the stated installed electricity generation capacity, the available generation as of July 2024 stands at 1,255 Megawatts against a maximum demand of 2400 Megawatts giving a deficit of 1145 Megawatts.’



In order to mitigate this deficit, power imports are now standing at 409 Megawatts. This makes the total available electricity to stand at 1,664 Megawatts against the required 2400 Megawatts.”



While the demand for electricity is increasing, primarily driven by domestic demand, economic activities and essential services, it is worth noting that hydro-power generation continues to decline due to the reducing water levels in major reservoirs.



As of June 2024, the Government supported ZESCO to recall 260 Megawatts from the export market which was at 500 Megawatts as a measure towards cushioning the power deficit our country is experiencing.



Optimizing power imports and load usage



The Government, through ZESCO, continues to import firm and non-firm power from the Southern African Power Pool (SAPP).



Currently, the total national imports stand at 409 Megawatts, with ZESCO importing 254 Megawatts while other traders are importing 155 Megawatts. This shall ensure sustained electricity supply for continued production and productivity in the economy.



Procurement of more electricity to close the short fall



The Energy Regulation Board (ERB) has expedited the approval of Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) from 90 days to within 48 hours. For example, First Quantum Minerals Limited, through a power trader, was able to speedily import power from Mozambique to sustain its own mining operations. Normally, this process would have taken up to 90 days.