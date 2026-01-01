We have chosen M’membe as our presidential candidate for 2026 – Sinkamba

GREEN Party president Peter Sinkamba through the newly formed People’s Pact has settled for Socialist Party leader Fred M’membe as its presidential candidate for the 2026 General Election.

Sinkamba said Zambians have for a long time been demanding that opposition political parties stop fighting among themselves and instead agree on one candidate who can provide clear leadership and direction ahead of the 2026 polls.

He said the People’s Pact has now realigned itself in order to respond to the wishes of the people.

“Our presidential candidate for the 2026 election is Dr Fred M’membe,” Sinkamba said.

“The people of Zambia have been demanding that we in the opposition identify candidates in a unified manner, and today we are happy that the People’s Pact has taken that decision.”

He admitted that the opposition has in the past failed to unite, a situation which he said created confusion among citizens.

Sinkamba reminded Zambians that during the 2010–2011 period, the opposition struggled to agree on one leader under arrangements such as the UPND–PF pact, which later collapsed due to disagreements.

“That failure caused a lot of anxiety in the country because people did not know who was leading the opposition,” he said.

Drawing lessons from that experience, Sinkamba said the People’s Pact is confident that history will not repeat itself in 2026.

“We are very, very sure as the People’s Pact that victory is certain in 2026,” he said.

By George Musonda

Kalemba January 1, 2026