WE HAVE CORRUPT YOUNG PEOPLE IN THE OPPOSITION – SP SG

WE HAVE CORRUPT YOUNG PEOPLE IN THE OPPOSITION – SP



SOCIALIST Party General Secretary Dr Cosmas Musumali says opposition MPs used their stomachs to vote in favour of Bill 7, stating that many opposition MPs are corrupt.





And Socialist Party president Dr Fred M’membe says the amended Constitution does not belong to citizens but to only President Hakainde Hichilema.



In an interview, Sunday, Dr Musumali said the new Constitution would destroy the country.





“Those in the UPND knew that this Bill is about consolidation of power, it’s about giving power more to the presidency, it’s about making Parliament actually useless even more and that’s what it is. The Zambian people are also in a situation where they will not be deciding on a number of things, it will be the President and others in the offices in Lusaka that will be making decisions, nothing to do with democracy and our parliamentarians voted with their stomach and that’s our conclusion. They were corrupted, we have corrupt young people in the opposition, so we have lost parliament,” said Dr Musumali.





“The truth is, we have a Parliament today, that you can just describe as a polemist. Our parliamentarians, both in the ruling party and those in the opposition, except for a few maybe, have betrayed the Zambian masses. They participated in an illegitimate process; they trampled on the roles of this country, they disregarded the constitutional process and why did they do that? They didn’t do it because they love this country.

Zambians cannot live under this Constitution for years and years, it’s toxic. This Constitution is going to destroy our country. The UPND and Hakainde, they want to consolidate power, they have basically bought a two-thirds majority and with that two-thirds majority. The Socialist Party getting into power; the first assignment is to ensure that Zambians are asking about a new Constitution”.





Meanwhile, Dr M’membe said President Hichilema had taken over the country and it is up to citizens to take it back.



“It is a pity that the current Constitution that we have is not a Constitution that belongs to all Zambians; it’s a Constitution that belongs to Hakainde Hichilema alone. We cannot say it’s a Constitution that belongs to the UPND, it’s a Constitution that belongs to Hakainde, he just forced them.

There was no debate in UPND, there was no debate in Cabinet, it’s Hakainde’s Constitution. He has bought the Constitution, he has bought the country, this is his country, this is his Constitution, the supreme law of the land belongs to Hakainde today. Today, all Zambians have become Hakainde’s slaves, he owns this country, he owns the supreme law of the land, he owns the Constitution,” said Dr M’membe.





“When you sell the country, you sell the nation’s Constitution, you sell the Supreme law of the land then you have destroyed the country. Hakainde has taken over the country. [Kenneth] Kaunda warned us that he was only afraid of President Hichilema as he would destroy the country, we didn’t listen. Hakainde has taken over the country, the task we now have is to take away the country from him before he sells the country to foreigners”.



News Diggers