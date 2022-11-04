We have enough laws to deal with defamers of the President in the absence of Section 69 – Mweetwa

November 3, 2022

Lusaka – UPND Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa says President Hakainde Hichilema has become the first Head of State to allow for the repealing of Section 69 of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia which outlaws the defamation of the Republican President but has been described by many commentators as being draconian.

Mr Mweetwa said the law is currently an offence with a custodial sentence not exceeding three years upon conviction with a a number of people which includes political figures facing arrests and court appearance for the same.

He said this was the reason why the Head of State has allowed his cabinet to table before parliament the repealing of the said piece of legislation which has widely been condemned with others describing it as undemocratic and archaic.

He however said the repealing of the said law does not give people a leeway to insult and pour ridicule on the Head of State adding that the country and the Penal Code has enough stern laws to protect the Presidency from such vices.

The UPND Spokesperson was speaking during the Hot FM’s Hot Seat programme in Lusaka today.

And Mr Mweetwa says it is not true that UPND cadres have started collecting money from bus stations and marketsas he reiterated the UPND’s position on cadreism in public places.

Mr.Mweetwa who is also Southern Province Minister warned that cadres or anyone interfering with operations of councils in markets and bus stations shall not be left scot free but face the law.

“Those people masquerading as UPND cadres and collecting money in markets will face the wrath of the law, infact some of these people are PF and just changing their skins,” he said.

Mr Mweetwa has meanwhile cautioned the PF members to stop accusing UPND of controlling certain institutions of government such as Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ), and the Constitutional Court.

Mr Mweetwa said it is wrong for the PF to claim that government is macromanaging institutions of governance such as courts and ECZ when they recently were boasting that they are still in control of government indirectly

He said the UPND led administration has allowed institutions of governance to operate independent as evidenced by the number of court cases that have gone against the government and in favour of the opposition.

