WE HAVE LOST 1MILLION LITRES OF DIESEL IN THE ACCIDENT-TAZAMA

May 15th, 2023

PRELIMINARY REPORT ON PIPELINE RUPTURE AT KM 839 SWAYA, NEAR M.U.S.T. IYUNGA MBEYA

Background

Tazama Pipelines Limited is aparastatal owned by the governments of Zambia and Tanzania by shares 67% and 33% respectively.

It operates a 1,710 km pipeline transporting finished products from the port of Dar es Salaam to receiving terminal at Ndola, republic of Zambia.

In Tanzania, Tazama owns a 6 storage tanks tank farm with capacity of 231,000,000 litres, and 5 booster pumping stations situated at Kigamboni, Mikese Morogoro, Elphons Pass Kilosa, Mbigili Iringa, and Inyala Mbeya.

There are 2 booster pump stations in Zambia, Chinsali and Kalonje.

Source of Rupture

On 15th May, 2023, at around 13;40 hrs, a contractor, working on behalf of Tarura, was carying out road works at the said area, and while grading the road, he ruptured Tazama pipelines causing serious damage to the pipeline and spillage of over a milion litres of Low sulphur gasoil [LSG] which gushed out of the ruptured pipeline.

Action taken by Tazama

At around 13;10 hrs, operator on duty noticed an abnormal change of parameters [a rapid pressure drop] downstream the pipeline.

Immediatel, the station ordered a line survey to the walking patrols along the line and at about 1340 hrs the Swaya ward councillor rang Tazama to inform about the rupture.

An emergence response team was organised and sent to the site. All procedures put in place were caried out like isolating the problematic section by closing the valves at Km 799 and km 856 Songwe.

On arrival at scene at around 14;30, the team assessed the situation and started procedures for containing the leak. Because of the abnormality of the rupture, [big hole caused the the Motor grader blade] the team requested assistance from Dar es Salaam regional office, for more machinery/equipment assisted repairs.

By the time of writing this report, the team with their equipment is on the way to the site.

Costs associated with this rupture

Preliminary cost includes, about 1.0 million litres of spilled LSG, cost of repairs consisting of mobilization of manpower and equipment, supervisory and administrative costs to be worked out after repairs are completed and demobilization is done.

In addition to the above costs, idle time cum loss of business as a result of this will also be calculated. Environmental degradation associated costs will also be calculated.

Conclusion

It is estimated that operations will resume in 2 days’ time on completion of repair works and environmental clean-up. It is also worth noting that the pipeline Right of way is very welI located but it seems the contractor neglected the markings.

Prepared by:

Operations Department, Tazama Pipelines Ltd Dar-es-Salaam