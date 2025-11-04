WE HAVE LOST TWO MUSIC ARTISTES.



It is with profound sadness that I announce the passing of two renowned Zambian music artists, Paul Mwale who was popularly known as Masik (left) and Jack Chipenze who was fondly known as Jax Chips (right).



Masik, known for his collaborative work with numerous artists and his dedication to the music industry, tragically took his own life on Saturday, November 1st, 2025. He was also a devoted member of the University Teaching Hospital (UTH) team and a pillar of support for fellow artists, often visiting those who would be admitted in UTH including Daddy Zemus and P-Jay. Masik’s funeral is in Matero, Lusaka and he will be put to rest this Wednesday 5th November, 2025.





Jax Chips, famous for his hit song “Nimakonda koma nilibe intention yokupanga wanga,” succumbed to illness today. Details of his funeral will be shared by Zambia Association of Musicians (ZAM)’s Publicity Department.





Both artists were active prominent figures in Zambia’s music scene, particularly between 2000 and 2010.



The music community in Zambia will deeply miss Masik and Jax Chips.





May their souls rest in peace.



Brian Bwembya

President, Zambia Association of Musicians – ZAM