WE HAVE MORE MEMBERS OF PARLIAMENT WHO SERVE THEIR BELLY THAN THEIR CONSTITUENCIES- Celestine Mukandila

WE HAVE MORE MEMBERS OF PARLIAMENT WHO SERVE THEIR BELLY THAN THEIR CONSTITUENCIES



It has become more apparent that most of our members of Parliament go to the National Assembly for financial gains and not for service to the people that elect them into office.



The morality of some of our members of parliament and that of society today must be examined in comparison to our patriotism.



Our colleagues must be reminded that they are voted into the National Assembly to represent the interests and aspirations of their respective constituents and not their selfish interests.





Most of our members of Parliament have opted to abandon their duty to represent their constituents by providing the relevant checks and balances to the Executive Arm of Government and resorted to selling their service for personal gratification from the Executive Arm. (Tantamount to selling their souls to the Devil.)





The current crop of most members of the National Assembly is not inspiring and leaves much to be desired.



My advise to those like myself intending to serve this Nation as members of parliament is that; we must redefine our aspirations and purpose for service. We have chosen Democracy as a Nation and we have a Constitution that we gave ourselves as Zambians. In this very Constitution, many principles of good governance and democracy have been applied. One such principle is that of Government Separation of Powers. The duty of the Legislature is to enact legislation and provide an oversight role on the executive functions. It’s not about the money they offer you, but about why you are going to the National Assembly and patiotism to the nation.





We must aspire to inspire society that our integrity can not be sold for business favors in government nor should our principles be compromised at the behest of those running the executive arm. We must be reminded that service to the people is the ultimate.





Seeing most of our members of parliament choosing self gratification over providing the much needed checks and balances to this government in defense and protection of our constitution is saddening.



Most of our Members of Parliament have turned into selfish businessmen that have opted to set a blind eye on the many constitutional abrogations by this REGIME.





No wonder this Nation is still languishing in abject poverty despite the rich natural resources that we have.



WE HAVE A LEADERSHIP THAT LACKS PATRIOTISM, MORALITY AND INTEGRITY BECAUSE CLEARLY, AT THE DANGLE OF EMBELLISHMENTS THEY HAVE DECIDED TO SELL OUR COUNTRY’S DESTINY TO MULTINATIONAL CONTROL.





Disappointing indeed!



#mukandila_nabakwe_73_pro_max

#protect_and_defend_the_constitution

#matero_mp_2026



Celestine Mukandila