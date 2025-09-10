We have no other viable political option on our hands than to change regime in 2026- Nasson Msoni

NO ALTERNATIVE OPTION TO REGIME CHANGE

We have no other viable political option on our hands than to change regime in 2026.

The overwhelming majority of our citizens are going for most part without water, food, and electricity.

Our hospitals have no medicines thereby consigning our citizens to premature death.

And what exactly is the 3 hrs of electricity supply supposed to do? In some cases there is completely no supply?

The worst part of the deficit of power supply is that the Zambian government is at the centre of exportation of power in the region depriving its own citizens of the much needed supply.

In a nutshell this is a sickening indictment on this government.

There is no worse poverty than the poverty of energy.

By insisting on exporting power to other countries in the region, the Zambian government is in essence inflicting more harm and suffering on Zambian citizens.

We will certainly never thank the UPND government for the suffering inflicted on our citizens in its pursuit to make profits for its greedy leaders.

Nasson Msoni