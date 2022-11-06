WE HAVE NOT LOCKED UP ANYONE….BUT WE DO CALL CONTINIOUSLY TO FOLLOWUP ON PAYMENTS – ZAMCASH

BIU Capital, a company that offers Zamcash as part of there services has refuted claims by some citizens that they have locked up some of their clients who failed to clear off their loans.

A company source who sort anonymity says the news that has flooded Mark Zuckerberg’s blue application is fake and malicious.

Forgetting about the heat which came with October, social media has been on fire for a couple of days as Zamcash has been trending, of course not for the affordable loans or lack of collateral but for allegedly pestering their clients like Garden-Olympia mosquitoes at night till they pay their loans.

And some netizens took it further by posting on Facebook that the company was working in cohorts with law enforcement officers and had arrested over 2000 people who had defrauded on their loans and were deliberately ignoring to pay their balances.

However, the company source told Kalemba that the purpose of Zamcash has to assist Zambians in accessing finances immediately thy need it.

“Those stories are untrue and very fake.”

“One thing the company can not deny they give an opportunity for their clients to pay back the loans”

“But for those who refuse to pay…. That’s when our team comes in and call them continuously till they pay,” Kalemba source said.

the source said the calls are normal phone calls just like in any other financial institution where the credit team is able to make a call to customers so that they settle their loan.

“For those customers who are bad debtors we constantly call them and I can proudly mention to you they eventually pay.”

“[And] for those who don’t pick we constantly call them but for someone who doesn’t default we don’t even call them,” the source said.

The source further said in some instances, the company does make calls to good customers but only to remind them of the payment.

“The company is hoping this situation will help clients trust their products and services,” said thee company representative.