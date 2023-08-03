WE HAVE SECURED SCHOLARSHIPS IN RUSSIA FOR OUR STUDENTS – M’MEMBE

….as he laments the growing inequality, poverty, unemployment, despair and anxiety in Zambia

Lusaka, Wednesday, August 2, 2023 ( Smart Eagles)



Socialist Party Leader Dr Fred M’membe has returned home after his fruitful outing at the Africa-Russia Summit in Saint Petersburg.

Speaking upon arrival, Dr M’membe said, “we have secured scholarships for Zambian students wishing to study in Russia.”

Dr M’membe said this followed interactions with his Russian Counterparts.



“We managed to learn a lot from them, we also had good exchanges with our friends from West Africa. They explained what is happening in that region and the factors leading to whatever is happening,” Dr M’membe said.



He has however lamented on the growing inequality, poverty, unemployment, despair and anxiety in Zambia.

Dr M’membe said the challenges the people are facing are huge and they need urgent attention.



“There is growing inequality and poverty in the country. There is also growing anxiety, and despair in the country. People do not know how tomorrow will be. You go to bed without knowing what you will eat tomorrow. This is causing a lot of stress for our people. The death rate is increasing. There is something that has gone wrong in the country,” he said.



The Socialist Party President said despite being away from Zambia, he followed keenly what was happening such as the ill treatment of Street vendors, fuel increase, threats to demolish COMESA market stands and the postponement to announce the way forward on Mopani and KCM mines.



“We were also following what was happening, the chasing of street vendors, the threats to demolish COMESA. This country is not going to be a good place for any of us to live in, if it is not a good place for all of us to live in. We were also following the issues on the mines. We were promised that the issues of the mines would be sorted out by month end last month but nothing has happened,” he said.