We Have Sovereignty Over Our Minerals – Dr. Habaazoka

Dr. Lubinda Habaazoka writes

I am very happy with the headline in today’s Newsdiggers because it confirms that Zambia has not auctioned its minerals in exchange for aid.

I for sure know that the Chinese or any other country has no exclusive rights to our minerals!

That said, Zambians love Americans, Chinese, Indian, Russian and all other investors in Zambia! They are free to come do business without strings attached!

The process is easy, PACRA, then appropriate license, many Zambians looking partners also.Anyway my full comment over the issue in Newsdiggers this week!!!!

If there is a confirmation I needed, I have it today! – and that is we have sovereignty over our minerals! Our government is not captured!

Thanks colleagues