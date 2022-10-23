‘We leave them on the pillow’- George Clooney and Amal still write love letters to each other 8 years after marriage

Actor, George Clooney and his wife Amal still write love letters to each other, it has been revealed.

The Ticket to Paradise actor has recalled how his agent told him he was ‘going to marry’ the 44-year-old Amal as soon as he met her in 2013, and though the 61-year-old star was initially skeptical, the pair quickly became an item.

Appearing on The Drew Barrymore Show, Clooney said: ‘Well its funny she came to the house in Como with a friend of hers to visit and immediately I was like…

‘The funniest thing is Bryan Lourd my agent called me, he had just met Amal at some other thing and she was like, “Yeah I am going to go to Como with a friend of mine,” and he called me up and he said, “There’s a girl coming to your house that you are going to marry.”

‘I was like, “You’re an idiot. You know that’s not going to happen”. And then in comes Amal and we stayed up all night talking and I started writing her a bunch of letters.’

George clarified he meant ‘on pen and paper’ rather than digital love letters, and he revealed he and his wife – who he wed in 2014 have kept up the letter writing tradition.

The father-of-two who has five-year-old twins Alexander and Ella with Amal said: ‘Yep, we still write letters. Leave them on the pillow.’

George says he has learned to shift his priorities and focus on what matters most, by finding ‘all the things that we have in common and not worry about the little things’.

George who has previously insisted they’ve ‘never’ had an argument – recently claimed he wasn’t in any position to give marriage advice.

Speaking to E! News: ‘Because I started so late, I’m not allowed to give advice to anyone. I have to look at it as if I’m the luckiest human being alive and then just appreciate that.’

‘We agree on most things. When you’re 61, which apparently I am… As you get older, you’re kind of looking at things a little differently,’ he explained, pointing to how ‘people always worry about’ things like decorating.

He said: ‘Amal wants to paint the wall yellow. And if I was younger, I feel like that’s a stupid color. And now you just go, “I don’t care. Who cares if a wall’s yellow?” ‘