WE LOST THE 2021 ELECTIONS DUE TO BETRAYAL AND WE MUST UNITE AGAINST IT TO SECURE VICTORY IN AUGUST 2026 – Celestine Mambula Mukandila, Esq.

WE LOST THE 2021 ELECTIONS DUE TO BETRAYAL AND WE MUST UNITE AGAINST IT TO SECURE VICTORY IN AUGUST 2026





A state-sponsored project is once again actively at work, seeking to finish off whatever remains of the Patriotic Front.



What is unfolding is not ordinary political competition; it is one of the most treacherous political manoeuvres in recent memory. Zambians must recognise it for what it truly is: a State Project.





The objective is clear and deliberate. UPND is now attempting to fragment and weaken opposition strength by engineering divisions, particularly by splitting votes in the northern part of the country. Such conduct strikes at the very heart of multiparty democracy and offends the constitutional requirement that the State must remain neutral in political competition.





History teaches us that state projects thrive on deception, infiltration, and division. They are never driven by principle, but by desperation to retain power at all costs. We must therefore remain vigilant, united, and resolute. State projects must be identified early and resisted firmly.





There is no justification for consigning ourselves to political oblivion now, more than ever. One must ask: why these desperate manoeuvres, if not fear of a united opposition?





We must also refuse to remain silent while those who betrayed the late Sixth Republican President now shamelessly claim proximity to him and purport to be custodians of his legacy. Political opportunism must not be allowed to rewrite history.





For the avoidance of doubt, my membership, together with that of many others appointed by the late President Edgar Chagwa Lungu from the Patriotic Front into the Tonse Alliance, was done strictly on secondment and recommendation by the Patriotic Front. That membership therefore remained the preserve of the Patriotic Front. Even President Edgar Chagwa Lungu himself was seconded to the Tonse Alliance by the Patriotic Front. It is for this reason that the PF Central Committee constituted a committee mandated to craft the rules of engagement governing the Party’s participation in the Tonse Alliance.





At no point did any of us enjoy independence of operation or tenure within the Alliance. Any claim to independent authority or office within the Tonse Alliance is therefore misleading and dishonest. The Patriotic Front remains the anchor party in the Tonse Alliance, and there is no other Patriotic Front represented therein except the one under the stewardship of Honourable Given Lubinda, Acting President.





The creation of the Tonse Alliance was, and remains, a strategic political model intended to rebrand the Patriotic Front into a more civil, inclusive, and united opposition platform, one that reflects and advances the aspirations of the Zambian people.





I remain resolute and unwavering in my commitment to the protection and defence of the Patriotic Front, not merely as a political party, but as a critical pillar of Zambia’s democracy and constitutional order.



Celestine Mambula Mukandila, Esq.