“WE MAY CONSIDER DEPLOYING OUR OWN SECURITY TO SOME FUNCTIONS TO PROTECT HH” — MWALITETA SAYS POLICE FAILED IN CHINGOLA





By: Thomas Afroman Mwale



UPND Lusaka Province Chairperson Obvious Mwaliteta has warned that the ruling party may consider deploying its own security personnel to certain public functions to enhance the protection of President Hakainde Hichilema, following an attempted stoning incident in Chiwempala Township in Chingola district.





Speaking at a media briefing, Mr. Mwaliteta called on senior police officers in Chingola District to resign on moral grounds, accusing the police of failing to adequately protect the Head of State during the attack, which he described as politically motivated.





Mr. Mwaliteta questioned the police response, saying officers appeared reactive rather than proactive during the incident.



He further alleged that the burning of Chiwempala Market was part of a well-calculated plan connected to the attempted attack on President Hichilema.





The Former Lusaka Province Minister recalled that some officials at ZESCO resigned during the Patriotic Front (PF) administration after a power outage affected former President Edgar Lungu at Heroes Stadium arguing that, similarly, police leadership in Chingola should take responsibility and step down, citing a lapse in presidential security.





Mr. Mwaliteta also questioned why police had arrested only five individuals, despite the gravity of the offence, insisting that the authorities should charge those involved with treason rather than arson.

