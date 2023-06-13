WE MAY WORK WITH SOCIALIST PARTY ONE DAY … I can’t criticise fellow opposition- GBM

WE MAY WORK WITH SP ONE DAY – GBM … I can’t criticise fellow opposition

I’m uncomfortable criticising Socialist Party because we may work with them one day, says PF presidential aspirant Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba.

Speaking with Daily Revelation, Mwamba pleaded that he does not want to criticise fellow opposition parties.

Asked on the fact that the PF was not only losing elections to the ruling UPND but also SP, Mwamba said a by-election was not the best barometer for testing a party’s popularity as even the UPND defeated then ruling PF in a ward by-election in Kasama but ended losing the same seat a year later in a general election.

But asked on how much of a challenge Dr Fred M’membe’s SP was to PF right now, Mwamba said he finds it uncomfortable to talk about fellow opposition parties as they were in the “same boat.”

“So me I wouldn’t want to discuss about Socialist Party because in as far as I’m concerned at one point we may work together. So I feel uncomfortable to discredit or give credit to an opposition political party. So I beg from you that I have no comment on that,” Mwamba said. “Well, I can tell you losing is the same whether you lose from the ruling party or your fellow opposition. But come general election people will decided now where to go to which party they think they can now support.”

He said his own presidential campaigns were going on well as he feels he has a lot of support from all the provinces.

But asked on assertions that have been made on record by PF members that the position is being left vacant for former president Edgar Lungu to come back and fill it up, Mwamba described the assertions as falsehoods as the former president has made it clear that he has no intention of coming back.

He said there were so many obstacles which he cannot reveal to the outside on why the PF have not held their general conference to elect a new leader, saying he would have loved himself if the event were held much earlier but due to circumstances.- dailyrevelationzambia.com