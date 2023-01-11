We misled the President when he said there will be no load shedding says Zesco board chair Victor Ncube

ZESCO Board Chairperson Vickson Ncube has taken the blame for the loadshedding that the country is currently faced with.
Mr Ncube stated that if he had looked at the flow of the waters he would have been able to anticipate that when the country hits a certain time, the water levels will not be able to generate electricity to full capacity, adding that he would have also looked for solutions in the neighbouring countries with power as this would have enabled him to mobilise solutions to the potential problem.
“With Loadshedding there’s a failure on the natural part and the human part, on the natural part I can’t explain it, I will just mention that our hydrology is poor, our water reservoirs are also poor, no matter what we do, we have no control over the natural part, and on the human part we should have anticipated on that because in leadership theres anticipation of a problem so that when it comes, you are ready to face it, so, to that extent I shall take responsibility by stating that we failed the nation as ZESCO and as Board Chairman I take the full responsibility, I should have been better informed, and aware by measuring my hydrologies, looked at the projection and see at what point, we are going to hit a crisis, and I should have started fining for inteverning measures so that by the time the crisis comes, am ready to meet it and I wasn’t,” he explained
In responding as to whether he misinformed the President who assured that load shedding is the thing of the past, Mr Ncube admitted to have misinformed the Head of State because if he had given him correct information, the President wouldn’t have made such a statement, adding that the President does not seat at ZESCO everyday, neither does he seat on the ZESCO Board, but he rather gets information through ZESCO and if they give him information and he then uses the same information to inform the nation, then as ZESCO they must take the blame.
“The problem then comes in sometimes when you become arithmetical and not practical, you look at your generation capacity, I look at all our electricity generation stations, Kariba with 1080 megawatts, Kafue Gorge ABOUT 900 megawatts, Kafue Gorge lower with now seating at 600 megawatts, Itezhitezhi seating at 120 megawatts, Maamba with 300 megawatts and many other smaller power stations, and I look at my maximum demand of 2200 megawatts from 3400 megawatts, but am not looking at the underlying factors that will affect the generation, am just looking at the demand versus the capacity but when the circumstances in the generation change, I am blind sided, so that is where the problem comes in,” he disclosed
He further disclosed that there is a bigger problem that might be faced if eversive measures are not taken right now, explaining that if any of the machines sucks water combined with air they will be messed up, and this will that the situation can only be corrected in about 18 months which will be dependant on the damage caused, as a power utility company putting in place immediate measures, four machines where shut down and only remained with two operating even though the two machines are not operating to full capacity, where instead of generating about 180 megawatts, they all generating about 125 megawatts.
He admitted that the Patriotic Front – PF curbed load shedding completely but it has come back because of the mismanagement plus nature (low water levels at Kariba Dam) and he has apologized for this.
The ZESCO Board Chairperson, noted that the power utility company still exports power to neighboring countries because they want to cushion a huge debt which is now amounting to US$3.3 billion.
Mr Ncube has since assured the nation that load shedding is likely to end in March if things are put in place accordingly.
This man should resign together with board and management of Zesco or they should be fired. This shows gross incompetence for him to say they didn’t anticipate what is happening. This statement from the board chairman (if true) exposes management that they are not fit run the institution because one of the most important duties of management is planning but from such a statement it’s clear they don’t know how to plan at all. Water didn’t just dry up all over sudden but it was a gradual process.
Surely for people who know their jobs, they should have known the rate of usage of water and estimate if the available water would be enough or not but alas it’s like things are on autopilot at Zesco.
I’m afraid this statement tells me that Zesco needs an overhaul in management and should not be any revision in electricity tarrifs or any charges because it’s not lack of funds which is the problem but management. In short, no amount of revenue will resolve issues at Zesco if management is not sorted as the funds will just be wasted.
Yes this guy should be fired just listen to his statement it’s like he is working with PF to make the president look like he has failed fire him with all the board members sometimes Mr president be radical.
So PF is vindicated, you were like, in all other situations, over the moon blaming PF. Now the truth has come to haunt you. Incompetence at its best. Just resign instead of boring us with such trash.
Boss you misinformed the president because of your background…. You are an Accountant by profession and you are not so much knowledgeable about Hidrology, electricity etc. Please the appointing authority consider the profession before appointments so that you don’t have a blind person leading you who understands nothing about the issues at hand.
Ba ECL put their Frank Bwalya from the seminary and before things went out of hand he rescinded his decision and sent the clergyman to Australia to enjoy cocktails with his bride. Please do the right thing at the right time always.
This Mr Ncube has taken the blame bcoz of our professional ethics like professional behaviour and professional competency and due care which demands us that as Accountants hired for the job we must be competent enough to work and advise accordingly because we owe this noble duty to our appointing authority. So if we advise wrongly we must take the blame ourselves. Those who are well informed about corporate governance issues and accountancy profession will reason with me correctly.
Boss Ncube please go back and practice accountancy. U r a globally renowned accountant and reducing yourself to a UPND CADRE because of money is ruining your reputation you have struggled to build all these years.
My advise to Mr Ncube is that you better resign before you are fired or if you want to b fired and sent in foreign mission as Ambassador then stay and wait for your dismissal and redeployment. Mr Alexander Nkosi and others who write well about Mr. Ncube please advise him asap.
Don’t continue vindicating the PF.
I’m neither PF nor UPND but only a concerned party.
