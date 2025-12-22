We must be sober enough to recognise that some have sold out and will actively work against victory- KBF

ZAMBIA MUST PROSPER PRESIDENT KELVIN FUBE BWALYA WRITES……..,



ON December 18, I publicly exited a Tonse Alliance meeting. I am now addressing that decision publicly for the first and final time.





For an extended period, I deliberately refrained from closely aligning with any single opposition grouping to preserve unity. I believed then and still believe that unity necessitates discipline, sacrifice, and the subordination of personal ambition to national purpose.





However, the events surrounding Bill 7 and the Chawama by-election exposed deep self-interest, disorganisation, and a failure of leadership within sections of the opposition. The absence of clear collective direction created confusion, and confusion opened the door to betrayal.





I wish to acknowledge and commend Honourable Binwell Mpundu, Honourable Miles Sampa, and Honourable Francis Kapyanga for standing firm under pressure. In moments where intimidation is engineered, courage is rare and it must be recognised.





I also remind the Patriotic Front, the Lungu family, and the people of Chawama that political legacies are built on memory, sacrifice, and integrity. The legacy of Edgar Chagwa Lungu cannot be protected through fear, opportunism, or disorganisation. A legacy without memory becomes nothing more than a slogan.





To the Lungu family, I say this with respect and sincerity: fear often disguises itself as silence, compromise, or denial. The late President Edgar Chagwa Lungu understood the political terrain far better than many who now invoke his name. He risked everything so that Zambians could reclaim a future without fear or division. That purpose must not be lost.





For the avoidance of doubt, let me state clearly: Plan B, which we developed with the late President Lungu, was always designed to conclude once Hakainde Hichilema either succeeded or failed in his constitutional amendment agenda. Plan B functioned as a Trojan Horse to protect the real strategy. Defections and confusion were anticipated and do not defeat the plan.





The real strategy is Plan Zed, a plan to rescue Zambia from the ill motives behind Bill 7 after August 2026.



Division does not change convictions; it only multiplies confusion. While Bill 7 exposed betrayal, it also revealed the true state of play, allowing us to refocus with clarity on winning in 2026 and restoring freedom to the people of Zambia.





I therefore call for reconciliation, disciplined unity, and clarity of purpose. The door remains open to all patriots who genuinely wish to rescue this country regardless of past disagreements or mistakes. At the same time, we must be sober enough to recognise that some have sold out and will actively work against victory.





Hope alone is not a strategy. Strategy is clarity, unity of purpose, disciplined action, and the courage to put Zambia first.



KELVIN FUBE BWALYA

PRESIDENT

ZAMBIA MUST PROSPER