WE MUST RELIEVE THE UPND OF THEIR DUTIES IN 2026



…they are total failures, says SP Youth Wing





Lusaka… Wednesday August 20, 2025 – The Socialist Party (SP) Youth Wing says the people of Zambia should relieve the UPND of their duties in 2026 saying they are total failure.





SP Youth League Information and Publicity Chairperson Joseph Musonda said the people of Zambia have an opportunity to retire the UPND during next year’s general election.





Mr Musonda further said the UPND promised to reduce the cost of living but that it has now skyrocketed.



He pointed out that load shedding, which the UPND condemned when in opposition, has reached unprecedented levels where the people are having access to electricity for only five hours in a day.





He emphasized that all this shows that the UPND have lamentably failed to deliver according to its promises.



He said this when he featured on ‘Socialist Hour radio Programme’ this morning on Hot FM.





“We have very few months before the general election and, our people are asking us what has improved? The promises were made of improving the living standards of our people. Now when you talk about improving the living standards of our people, we are talking about reducing the cost of doing business, reducing poverty, creating jobs and so on,” he said.





He accused the UPND of arrogance and self praise saying they will meet the people of Zambia in the ballot next year.





He further claimed that the UPND administration has betrayed the people of Zambia who voted for them in office in 2021 saying they will be shocked how they will be betrayed as well by the very people who put them in office.