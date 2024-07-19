WE NEED NEW CROP OF LEADERS, NOT THESE REHABILITATED OLD VEHICLES – MUSENGE



THERE is need for a new crop of leaders and not these rehabilitated old vehicles, says Mwenya Musenge.



The Alliance for People’s Prosperity (APP) leader said Zambians need to be wary with United Kwacha Alliance members whom he accused of only being interested in their personal welfare.



“Zambians should not look backwards. Calls for akabwelelapo (he will bounce back) will not take us anywhere. We are just going into circles. The UPND has failed us, so let’s look at coming up with a new vehicle instead of a rehabilitated one. We need a new crop of leaders. We have a lot of women and men, youths, who have never been in politics who can be able to lead and make Zambia great again,” Musenge said. “Leadership is not a preserve for a few. No one was born a politician, we need new players. Rise up. Those who mean well for Zambia should rise up and join us in APP.”



He said Zambia was in search for good political leadership and party that can give Zambians a propserous nation.



Musenge said many leaders especially those in UKA believe in themselves and just want to amass wealth out of politics.



“We have a lot of politicians jumping from one political party to another, changing shirts and jackets to seemingly make themselves look holy. I get worried to see people who called each other names, accused each other as being corrupt, but now in bed together. This is fooling Zambians. I think politicians are taking Zambians for granted and this is not helping redeem Zambians from the suffering they are going through,” he noted.



“Look at how UPND leaders have amassed wealth in just about three years when a lot of Zambians are sleeping on empty stomachs. We have leaders who throw away food even after feeding their dogs. We are toying around in the way we play politics. So that is why I say there is need for a new crop of leaders to come in. We need to come together and look at the best options for Zambia, not using these old rehabilitated vehicles. Those in UKA, what are they coming back to do in politics? They are just coming back for themselves and in Bemba we say ‘akabwelele kanuma kalalya.”



Musenge, a former Cooperbelt minister under the Michael Sata administration, said APP believes that it is still possible to reduce the cost of living and achieve a well being for Zambians.



The Mast