WE NEED TO LIBERATE ZAMBIA FROM THE IMPERIALISTS WHO ARE RULING ZAMBIA THROUGH PRESIDENT HICHILEMA- Tayali

WE NEED TO LIBERATE ZAMBIA FROM THE IMPERIALISTS WHO ARE RULING ZAMBIA THROUGH PRESIDENT HICHILEMA

There’s nothing illegal to call for early elections, if anything, it’s within our rights to remove, democratically, a President who has failed like President Hichilema.

Today, Independence is only at State House where President Hichilema and his colleagues will be celebrating the fact that they won the elections over PF and now they have power to make money, engage in corruption, eat nice food and drink expensive beverages and alcohol.

They have powers to exclude some opposition candidates during elections and arrest those of us who oppose them.

Meanwhile Zambians got nothing out of their victory of 2021 general elections. Many expectant Zambians are suffering more than they were, during PF or indeed any other previous Govt.

President Hichilema can make his long speeches counting emptiness of success, but majority Zambians are suffering including those who cooked and prepared for the event where they will be enjoying themselves.

SOLUTION: WE NEED TO CUT THE CONTRACT OF HH AND USHER IN A GOVT OF NATIONAL UNITY

The Independence we celebrate today, is about self-rule, that we are not ruled by foreigners. However, some Zambians like President Hichilema are mentally and politically colonised.

So while Zambians voted for them as Zambians, they have relegated the responsibility to form policies to foreigners, which only benefits them (the imperialists) while Zambians are getting nothing.

Governance is about forming policies, he who forms policies governs the Country. IMF, Brentrusts and other imperialists form our policies, while President Hichilema just stamps to certify them.

Therefore, people (Zambians) must call for early elections so that we liberate our Country from the imperialists who are ruling this Country through President Hichilema and his UPND.

We need Zambians to come together and take charge of this Country, if it’s to mess it up, let us mess it up, it’s our Country than suffering for foreigners.

My message as President of Economic and Equity Party (EEP), is that, we need to kick out President Hichilema out of power through an early election.

Don’t be indoctrinated, praising things that doesn’t make sense or don’t benefit you. You also deserve a good life like President Hichilema and his colleagues who are enjoying today. They are Zambians just like you, demand for your fair share.

TAYALI THE PUBLIC LAWYER OF THE PUBLIC COURT OF OPINIONS!!!

EEP – ICHALO BANTU!!!

ZAMBIA SHALL ONLY BE LIBERATED BY ZAMBIANS!!!

ZAMBIA NEEDS A GOVT OF NATIONAL UNITY!!!