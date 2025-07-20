We never held any meeting with an Opposition Political Party-BETUZ

We Are Not Affiliated With Any Political Party – BETUZ Clears the Air



By Staff Reporter



The Basic Education Teachers Union of Zambia (BETUZ) has categorically denied any affiliation with a political party, saying the union remains a non-partisan and professional body committed to the welfare of teachers across the country.





Speaking at a press briefing held today at the BETUZ Secretariat in Lusaka, General Secretary Mr. Henry Sinkala dismissed recent reports suggesting the union met with a named political party as false and misleading.





“BETUZ has never met or held any meeting with any political party. If there is anyone who has done so in the name of BETUZ, we categorically state that such a person has no blessing from the union leadership,” Mr. Sinkala said.





He added that BETUZ continues to operate in the democratic space created under the current administration, which allows trade unions to function freely, advocate openly, and contribute professionally.





In the same statement, the union raised alarm over a malicious attempt to impersonate BETUZ through a fake Facebook page that has been circulating false and politically charged content, including a fabricated claim that BETUZ had endorsed a political party.



“This act is fraudulent, criminal, and intended to deceive the public while tarnishing the good name of our union,” Mr. Sinkala said.





He further revealed that the matter has been reported to law enforcement agencies and those behind the cybercrime should be identified, prosecuted, and held fully accountable in accordance with the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Act.





BETUZ emphasized its commitment to transparency and accountability and urged members and the public to rely only on the union’s official communication platforms for accurate information.



To its members, BETUZ delivered a heartfelt message:





“We see you , we hear you, and we sincerely thank you. Your trust is the foundation of our union.”





We are therefore calling on all members to remain calm and united, and to continue working with the leadership to safeguard the progress made in the education sector under the New Dawn Government.



Chalo

20/07/25