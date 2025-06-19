‘We now have complete and total control of Iran’s Skies – Trump

US President Donald Trump appeared to indicate that the United States has been involved in the Israeli attack on Iran in a social media post.

“We now have complete and total control of the skies over Iran. Iran had good sky trackers and other defensive equipment, and plenty of it, but it doesn’t compare to American made, conceived, and manufactured “stuff.” Nobody does it better than the good ol’ USA,” Trump said in a Truth Social post.

In a second post, Trump said, “We know exactly where the so-called “Supreme Leader” is hiding. He is an easy target, but is safe there – We are not going to take him out (kill!), at least not for now. But we don’t want missiles shot at civilians, or American soldiers. Our patience is wearing thin. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

The president’s post comes as he faces questions about US involvment in the war and amid discussions on an attack on the Fordow nuclear facility.

The attack would require the involvement of the U.S. because B-2 bombers dropping bunker-busting bombs are the only way to destroy the capabilities of a plant hidden deep in an Iranian mountain.

Earlier on Tuesday, the president said he was seeking “a real end” to the conflict, stressing that he’s “not looking for a ceasefire.”

The president also described what he was seeking as a “complete give-up” by Iran.

“I think they know not to touch our troops,” he said of Iran, warning the U.S. would be “gloves off” in its response.

Trump departed the G7 in Canada late Monday, one day earlier than expected because he wanted to be back in Washington as Israel and Iran traded missile strikes.