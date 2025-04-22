WE ONLY HAVE ONE PRESIDENT IN ZAMBIA, WILLIAM BANDA REMINDS THE OPPOSITION

WE ONLY HAVE ONE PRESIDENT IN ZAMBIA, BANDA REMINDS THE OPPOSITION



…says UPND is here to stay



We only have one PRESIDENT and that President is Mr Hakainde Hichilema and the rest are jokers and leaders of their respective political establishments, says Chairman General for Special Duties in the Office the President (UPND), William Banda.



Banda says it’s only prudent that the opposition, most of whom he said had no iota of what it takes to lead the country, comes to terms with the fact that there can on only be One President in Zambia at any given time.



And Mr Banda, who ran the jubilant and ecstatic gathering through a rich history of the numerous challenges the ruling party endured at the hands of PF, challenged the current crop of opposition political figures to do self introspection before they could pursue the leadership of the country.



During a town all meeting at the Matero Community Hall today, Mr Banda also recalled that *”ba Mpanda Nkokwe”* freedom fighters first gathered at the Hall to chart the way on how to end colonialism.



He also recalled that the past regime was a destructive establishment that was hell-bent on churning violence, confusion and hooliganism.



In reminding the UPND functionaries of the political hurdles the party went through during opposition, Mr Banda remarked that he was at pains to recall the height of brutality that characterised the PF regime, adding that it was President Hichilema’s persistence, endurance and tolerance that enabled him to rescue the people of Zambia from the shackles of untold hooliganism.



Mr Banda, who proudly calls himself a proper cadre also appealed to Zambians to be wary of the numerous lies from the opposition.



He said it was laughable that the former ruling party had taken to wanton and boastful rumour mongering that was aimed at tarnishing the image of President Hichilema.



He said it was President Hichilema’s big heart and tolerant nature that enabled him to forestay cadrism and deter his youths from avenging the maltreatment they ensured during the UPND’s lengthy stay on opposition.



He also called on Zambians to rally behind the proposed constitutional amendments, adding that DELIMITATION of constitutioncies was the easiest way to ensure that development trickles down to the masses.



During the same gathering, Mr Banda distributed bails of assorted blankets, clutches and wheelchairs to the disabled and old age of Matero Constituency.



In his closing remarks, Mr Banda reminded the opposition that the UPND was a formidable political entity that was here to stay and deliver to conclude the deliver of its campaign promises to the Zambian people.

WAGON MEDIA





