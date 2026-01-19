WE ONLY WENT TO DISPERSE MAKEBI’S GATHERING FOR LACKING A PERMIT – EAST POLICE





By De klerk Chanda



The Zambia Police Service in Eastern Province have confirmed raiding the private residence of Patriotic Front -PF presidential aspirant Makebi Zulu in Mambwe District this morning.





Eastern Province Police Commanding Officer Robertson Mweemba however states that police were acting on intelligence information regarding a planned unlawful assembly at Mr Zulu’s place in Mambwe District.





Speaking in an interview with KBN TV news, Mr Mweemba says over 250 people gathered at Mr Zulu’s residence sparkling security concerns hence the police only went there to make sure that there was peace.





He notes that gathering at Mr Zulu’s residence required a police permit as a lot of things could have gone wrong from other people who could attack the meeting.





Mr Mweemba explains that police have a duty to protect and prevent loss of life and property and that is why they made sure that the illegal meeting is dispersed to avoid confrontations with other people.



Details in our Main News bulletin at 19:30hrs.