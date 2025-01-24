WE REALLY MISS THE “WIDER” DEMOCRAIC SPACE WE ENJOYED UNDER PF – Dr Nevers Mumba Mocks PF

Movement For Multi-party Democracy (MMD) President Dr Nevers Sekwila Mumba writes ✍️



HE IS CALLED A DICTATOR TODAY BECAUSE HE SENT BA YUYI WITH A GRINDER TO OPEN THEIR GATE AND ASK THEM TO ANSWER SOME QUESTIONS AT THE POLICE STATION AND EVEN GET POLICE BOND.THIS IS THE SAME MAN THEY SMOKED OUT USING A FULL BLOWN MILITARY AND WAR STRATEGY IN THEIR TIME AND SENT HIM ON A PATH TO THE DEATH PENALTY.



————————————————————————————

In a heart-stopping, chaotic night, then opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema’s home was under siege by police officers clad in riot gear. The air was thick with the acrid smell of tear gas as canisters rained down, shattering the calm.





Doors were being brutally broken down, and anyone daring to defend him was met with vicious assaults. Even the UPND youths who stood vigil through out were not spared. The sound of shattering glass and screams still echoes through the memories of that fateful night.





As the events unfolded, I can still rember myself shaking as I sent through a desperate cry for help on my facebook page : “Please help, HH’s house under attack.” The fear was palpable, the uncertainty suffocating. UPND supporters, including Mubita Nawa, and Honourable Gary Nkombo among others endured unimaginable beatings and torture, their bodies and spirits broken but not their resolve.





Women’s voices, laced with worry and fear, cried out for HH’s safety as Moreland more, his life hung in the balance. Only the newly built home’s safety features proved to be his guardian angel, shielding him from the chaos.





Around 03 in the morning, after withstanding a total onslaught, and in a stunning turn of events, HH voluntarily surrendered, putting an end to the ordeal for his staff and family members, But little did he know, the night would only get darker. He was arrested and slapped with the death penalty carrying charge of treason, leaving the nation in tears, before an entire world in shock.



At that time, they were sure they broken him completely and finished his internal resolve.





WE REALLY MISS THE “WIDER” DEMOCRAIC SPACE WE ENJOYED UNDER THEM. ALA BA PF, LESA ALEMIPALA….