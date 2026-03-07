“We Saw It Coming!” Kamala Harris Fires Subtle ‘Told You So’ as Trump White House Faces Fierce Criticism





Kamala Harris has suggested the chaos gripping Washington didn’t catch her off guard. The former Vice President hinted that many of today’s developments were predicted long ago, saying she and her allies had warned about what might unfold.





While insisting she’s not interested in saying “I told you so,” Harris made it clear the warning signs were there all along—and that they were paying attention.





Her remarks come amid blistering criticism of the administration led by Donald Trump, with opponents accusing the current White House of presiding over what they describe as one of the most corrupt and heavy-handed governments in U.S. history.