WE SHALL BEGIN A FRESH SET OF ‘IMINGALATO’ FOR THE 2026 ELECTIONS – MWEETWA



CHIEF Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa says government expects the opposition to integrate before 2026, stating that UPND is ready to begin a fresh set of “imingalato” for the elections.





CHIEF Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa says government expects the opposition to integrate before 2026, stating that UPND is ready to begin a fresh set of “imingalato” for the elections.





Meanwhile, Mweetwa says the UPND is saddened that the opposition has disintegrated as the party was itching for competition in 2026. Earlier this week, UNIP Acting Secretary General Reverend Alfred Banda said there was no humility in the opposition, arguing that every leader wants to be first and not willing to be second.





Meanwhile, on Monday, Dr Fred M’membe, who appeared on Prime TV’s Oxygen of Democracy, said the United Opposition Front had disintegrated due to failure of choosing a flag bearer.



Newsdiggers