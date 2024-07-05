We Shall Fight the Expulsions Both Legally and Politically – Warns Former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu
Lusaka, Zambia – July 5, 2024
Former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu has expressed grave concerns about the current administration’s undermining of democratic principles and the erosion of the rule of law in Zambia, particularly in relation to the recent expulsions of Members of Parliament.
“As everyone is aware, I was President of the Republic in 2015. During my tenure, there was no time, no time whatsoever, did we interfere with the workings of the National Assembly. My government respected the principles of national and separation of power,” Former President Lungu said.
President Lungu bemoaned the state of governance, contrasting it with his administration’s practices.
“Unfortunately, in terms of respecting the principles of power, we practised under contemporary powers, and the previous ruling party had been washed away by this government. Since Mr. Hakainde Hichilema took over the reigning power, we have seen the integrity of power being undermined and eroded with political infinity.”
He said the current government is abusing the respected office of the Speaker, turning it into a tool for oppressive retributions against perceived opponents of the ruling party. “This has been done repeatedly,” President Lungu asserted.
He called for national opposition to these actions, warning, “If Zambia will not stand up to oppose and reject the illegal, immoral, and unconstitutional expulsion of the nine-month-old family, then our citizens will have approved the brutal assassination of Mr. Hakainde Hichilema.”
Reflecting on his presidency, President Lungu stated, “When I was in the State House, we never interfered with the courts. We never interfered or gave instructions to the government. Never. Respect for the rule of law and the principles of power was very, very important to us, especially during the time that we were fighting the crisis.”
Addressing the affected Members of Parliament, President Lungu conveyed his solidarity. “I feel your pain and anguish because you were a democratic candidate to serve your people in Zambia. I wish to promise here that we will fight with you. We will do everything possible, both politically and legally, to ensure that dictatorship does not take root in our country.”
President Lungu reiterated the importance of the rule of law and democracy, affirming, “As far as the rule of law and democracy is concerned, you are still our MP. We will hold back the parliament in the name and spirit of the rule of law and democracy.”
He urged the citizens to look at Article 72 of the Constitution, emphasizing its significance and expressing hope for a return to the principles of law and democracy.
“Those of you who have had time to look at Article 72 of the Constitution will very, very miss that. It’s not easy at all to dismiss the rule of law and democracy in the manner that it is. So, I’m glad that this is a good opportunity to know that we are a country of law and democracy.”
President Lungu’s passionate address calls for a collective effort to preserve Zambia’s democratic values and the integrity of its governance structures. His remarks have sparked a renewed conversation about the importance of upholding constitutional principles and protecting the nation’s democratic foundations.
The sixth President assured the affected lawmakers that, “I will do everything within my power to correct the situation you are in. It’s not easy to wantonly expel an MP according to our constitution so it’s not over yet.”
Fighting for what? It was under yowa misleadership that PeeEfu failed to hold a convention as stipulated in their own party constitution. It is this confusion that has culminated in the expulsions.
The expelled MPs have themselves only to blame. How do you blindly follow someone who has a documented history of disregarding the party and the national laws?
We won’t allow Hakainde to destroy our democracy. People sacrificed a lot to bring about multi party democracy in 1991 anchored on the separation of powers which Hakainde wants to destroy. We won’t allow the 3 arms of government to be in Hakainde’s pocket . The man is on a dangerous path through his useless and rubbish Mingalatos.. which are destroying the rule of law , and causing the country to descend into Executive , legislative and judicial anarchy.
This Tin – Pot Dictator is beyond redemption…He has shown his colours from the time he became President… Kabwata, Kabushi, Kwacha are testimony…the man can’t manage to conduct even a simple ward bye Election! Talk of the shrinkage of the Democratic Space… Police terror… Even churches and Bishop’s offices can be violated with impunity.
The man should be shown the exit door in 2026. Twanaka na Malabishi.
Abena Hallucinating, demonising HH will not deliver you any results. Except for the wrath of the people who voted him into power. And those added to that number who have obtained jobs in the civil service and security wings.
Address the cause of the expulsions. Lungu and his inability to respect the party constitution is there enjoying his Jimmyson on the rocks. While you are busy barking up the wrong tree. Please continue.
Is democracy expelling your MPs from your party and then let them continue enjoying privileges of the national assembly. I thought it is PF that expelled it’s members from PF. Is this voluntary ignorance from PF or an a ploy to mislead the masses?
” I will do everything in my power….” what powers do you have now. You are just an ordinary citizen like anybody else. Don’t forget you also used to cause by elections by poaching MPs from the opposition causing them to be expelled from their party like greyford nonde, richwell siamunene, that professor from Eastern etc etc.
For the information of everyone, HH will win with a landslide victory in 2026. Those who are hallucinating must just sleep. Us who are in rural areas are enjoying; free education, CDF everywhere etc. The PF has destroyed itself. You can spend 3 years fighting the government and delaying development . You take your bitterness of losing elections to the national assembly!