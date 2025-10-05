WE SHALL NOT ENTERTAIN TRIBALISM IN PF – NAKACHINDA



Patriotic Front Secretary General Raphael Nakanchinda has instructed party structures in PF across the country to frown upon any candidate or sect within the party or Tonse alliance who shall champion tribal politics ahead of the coming party convention.





He said this today during the ongoing party structure audit in Chirundu district.



“Any manner of tribalism must end within the upnd government boundaries and must never be entertained within the ranks and file of the Patriotic Front.” He said.





He added that the PF was a national party that belonged to all well-meaning Zambians and must not be imaginary confined to one part of the country.





Hundreds of party officials gathered in Chirundu district to present to the party leadership the expanded structures from 24 to 72 at the ward, constituency, and district levels.





And speaking at the same function, PF Lusaka Province Chairman Christopher Shakafuswa thanked the party leadership in Chirundu district for their unwavering loyalty and commitment to the party.



Grassroots Media Zambia 