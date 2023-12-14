We shall not go to bed with government, vows nurses’ union

By Edwin Mbulo in Livingstone

WE will demand for decent work and pay for nurses, we will not go to bed with government, says Zambia Union of Nurses Organisation (ZUNO) deputy general secretary in charge of organisation and operation Alfred Mulenga.

And ZUNO has honoured ten nurses for their achievements in the line of duty.

In a vote of thanks to the official opening of the nurses’ fourth quadrennial conference being held in Livingstone, Mulenga said for the unity of purpose nurses shall remain united.

“We shall remain steadfast in promoting the welfare of nurses and midwifery…we shall stand with all nurses and midwives to better their wellbeing. We shall not go to bed with government but demand for decent working environment and pay for our nurses and midwives,” Mulenga said on Wednesday.

He implored the regulatory body, the Nurses’ and Midwifery Council of Zambia (NMCZ), to ensure that nurses and midwifery skills were enriched.

“We shall remain resolute and defend our members as a legal and professional body,” he said.

And Mulenga told The Mast that he shall contest the position of vice-president in-charge of labour affairs.

“Yes, I am contesting and I have slated my name for the position of the vice-presidency labour affairs,” said Mulenga.

And ZUNO’s outgoing president Tisa Chaponda who is also due to retire from public service next year was honoured for her achievements in the nurses labour movement.

Others honoured were North-Western provincial nursing officer Charles Mulenga who received the meritrious award for his contribution to nursing.

Lusaka Province’s St Luke College of Nursing principal tutor Valarie Kabaso received a mentorship award for her outstanding works in nursing research and education, while ZUNO Luapula Province chairperson Ephraim Musamba was recognised as a team player.

Western Province nursing officer Thandiwe Lubasi was also recognised for her role in nursing research and education, while Jacks Kabinda a principal tutor at Lumezi College of Education was recognised for his leadership and scientific management; so was the Copperbelt’s Dorothy Chimfwembe.

Southern Province nursing officer Joyce Milimo was also awarded while Angela Chileshe from Northern Province and Bernard Mulenga of Muchinga Province were both awarded for their humble character and courage to work in high risk health environments to save others.