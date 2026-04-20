By Kellys kaunda
“WE SHALL RE-ESTABLISH THE MINISTRY FOR RELIGIOUS AFFAIRS” – TONSE ALLIANCE MANIFESTO
Under Chapter five, titled: National Values and Principles, the Tonse Alliance Manifesto says, “we shall re-establish the Ministry of Religious Affairs”.
The recognition of Zambia as a Christian nation serves as the backdrop to the decision.
The manifesto says because Zambians recognize God as the most supreme, His value systems must logically underpin the conduct of government and state affairs.
The Ministry of Religious Affairs was abolished by the government of the UPND. The latter argued that the Ministry served no real value.
Some observers believe the decision was an expression of contempt for anything that was the initiative of the late and former President Edgar Lungu.
In principle, the Ministry of Religious Affairs appears a good thing. However, it didn’t last long enough to enable for the appreciation its contributions to the value systems of Zambia.
So, my feelings are ambivalent not knowing whether I would like to be brought back or not.
Whichever way it goes, I may not see anything the Zambian people will have lost.
However, if it is re-introduced, it must not resort to state power to enforce morals.
Instead, it must facilitate national dialogue on national, moral and ethical values in addition to the promotion of religious freedoms.
It must establish a permanent structure through which all matters relevant to religion may be engaged with the religious community.
Along the way, it might become clear as to its exact role.
Keep on lying to each other.We have so many churches why should we have a religious ministry.Another soft way to steal money from the treasury besides contracts and Tenders
No one is bothered by Mundubule ‘ s dreams. However the fact is that Mundubule has no vhy to state house, at least for now . Maybe from 2031 onwards. Be content dear.
So that you keep people’s eyes closed in prayers while you take away from them
Exactly
For what?
Just by saying that you will receive establishment that useless ministry you have lost 100,000 votes.
Who is advising mundubile, my goodness. Why are you saying things that are irrelevant like this, I’ll rule like lung, restore religious affairs. Talk of things that deal with inflation or food on the table man! Change your advising group NOW!
Koseni honourable…..life in the opposition is not for the faint hearted. We want to hear your alternative policies to what UPND has done so far….we don’t need ba Godfridah back in government, it never benefited Zambians in any way, we have enough papas stealing from the power, we don’t need on in government
The Ministry of Religious Affairs was the most useless ministry in Mr. Lungu’s government. It was a mockery of God. It served the PF’s political agenda. It allowed politicians to stroke the fragile egos of weak religious leaders by allowing them to rub shoulders with those in power.
During the time this Ministry was in existence under PF, we witnessed some of the most base behaviour by the the PF and its cadres. Insults became a currency. Those who could insult in the most vulgar language were highly esteemed. The insults that were hurled at one HH made me weep for my country and yet there was not a murmur from the Ministry of Religious Affairs. Just look at the way PF viewed Why Me. A young lady UPND cadre was stripped naked at a Youth Day match past in Lusaka which was presided over by the then vice president, Ms. Inonge Wina, a fellow lady. As far as I can recall, there was no word of condemnation from Ms. Wina or the Minister of Religious Affairs, Ms. Godfridah Sumaili, another lady.
Restoring this Ministry is equivalent to continuing to mock God. Isiah 29:13 says, “These people come near to me with their mouth and honour me with their lips but their hearts are far from me”. Corruption was endemic under PF and we are essentially a thieving country. Yet we want to pretend that we are a christian nation. But God cannot be mocked.
We have failed to bury the late former president Mr. Lungu’s remains with the family saying that he had given specific instructions that the current President, Mr. Hichilema, should not come anywhere near his body. Now this is a man who instituted the 18th October day of prayer, fasting, reconciliation and all. Yet he failed to reconcile with his nemesis. Does this reflect Christian values? Zambia is a wicked country.
A covenant with God is not something to be taken lightly.
Please, donot play politics with God. Leave God out of your party manifestos. You cannot legislate matters of faith. They are personal.
Anything that smells fishy PF induces serious nausea and vomiting. We have already vomited Mundubile!