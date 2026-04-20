By Kellys kaunda

“WE SHALL RE-ESTABLISH THE MINISTRY FOR RELIGIOUS AFFAIRS” – TONSE ALLIANCE MANIFESTO



Under Chapter five, titled: National Values and Principles, the Tonse Alliance Manifesto says, “we shall re-establish the Ministry of Religious Affairs”.





The recognition of Zambia as a Christian nation serves as the backdrop to the decision.





The manifesto says because Zambians recognize God as the most supreme, His value systems must logically underpin the conduct of government and state affairs.





The Ministry of Religious Affairs was abolished by the government of the UPND. The latter argued that the Ministry served no real value.





Some observers believe the decision was an expression of contempt for anything that was the initiative of the late and former President Edgar Lungu.





In principle, the Ministry of Religious Affairs appears a good thing. However, it didn’t last long enough to enable for the appreciation its contributions to the value systems of Zambia.





So, my feelings are ambivalent not knowing whether I would like to be brought back or not.



Whichever way it goes, I may not see anything the Zambian people will have lost.





However, if it is re-introduced, it must not resort to state power to enforce morals.



Instead, it must facilitate national dialogue on national, moral and ethical values in addition to the promotion of religious freedoms.





It must establish a permanent structure through which all matters relevant to religion may be engaged with the religious community.



Along the way, it might become clear as to its exact role.