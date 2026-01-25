WE SHALL RESUSCITATE AND UPGRADE INDENI PETROLEUM INDUSTRY WHEN WE FORM GOVT THIS YEAR- KALABA

WE SHALL RESUSCITATE AND UPGRADE INDENI PETROLEUM INDUSTRY – KALABA



… in order to stabilise the fuel prices and end the jokes by ERB and the UPND Government. .





KASAMA, SUNDAY, JANUARY, 25, 2026 [ SMART EAGLES]



Citizens First party President Harry Kalaba says in order to stabilise the prices of fuel and create jobs for Zambians, his party will resuscitate and upgrade the Indeni Petroleum industry in Ndola.





Speaking when he featured on Radio Mano in Kasama last night, Mr. Kalaba said it is unacceptable that 62 years after independence Zambia has continued to import fuel and other related products.





He said this has led to instability in the fuel pump prices and affecting businesses in the country.





” When CF forms Government, we shall end the jokes of the Energy Regulation Board and the UPND Government in the energy sector, because they are finding every excuse to increase the prices of fuel. We told the UPND that there is no country that can develop without strategic national reserves. That’s why as CF we will resuscitate the Indeni Petroleum industry in Ndola by buying the hydrocarbon cracker which is missing for it to become a refinery, when we do that we will be able to refine crude oil and create jobs for Zambians, ” Mr. Kalaba said.





” The problem is that the UPND lacks experience and have failed, but don’t worry in seven months time, they are packing and CF which is the only party with ideas to develop this country is coming. There is no way that after 62 years of independence, we are still importing fuel and other related products, there is a problem and that problem is having business men in leadership positions who only think about making deals,” he said.





The CF leader adds that by stabilizing the supply and pricing of fuel, businesses will be able to plan in advance unlike the current system where pricing is unpredictable.





“We want businesses to plan in advance unlike the current situation where supply and pricing of fuel is unpredictable. The UPND ERB always find an excuse to hike the prices of fuel but as CF we shall end these jokes,” Mr. Kalaba said.



