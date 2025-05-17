WE SHALL SPEAK THROUGH YOU, MR PRESIDENT – TONSE NATIONAL YOUTH CHAIRPERSON



…as youth have spoken. The countdown has begun. And they vow to speak through the very voice of the President himself…





17th May, 2025 | Lusaka



Celestine Mukandila, National Youth Chairperson of the Tonse Alliance, has delivered a blistering critique of President Hakainde Hichilema and his administration, accusing them of betrayal, economic sabotage, and mocking the suffering of Zambians.





Speaking this morning when he joined PF Members of Parliament, Mukandila declared:



“Mr. President, the time is up. If I were you today, I would resign on moral grounds!”





The youth leader cataloged a litany of grievances against the government from soaring mealie meal and fuel prices to unprecedented corruption and theft of public resources. He accused the President of being “out of touch with the reality on the ground”, highlighting that State House and those around it were “feeding on taxpayer money” while ordinary citizens suffered.





“Come down to the ground. People are hungry. The youth are unemployed. Medicines are missing. Corruption is thriving,” Mukandila thundered.



He further revealed that some UPND members, opposition MPs, and even ruling party structures have quietly aligned with the Tonse Alliance, united in their resolve to use the system to “make the money and still vote you out.”





Mukandila went on to warn that the youth will not forget the promises made, and that digital platforms will now be used as tools of accountability:



“We shall reproduce every video and every promise ever made. We shall speak to you, Mr. President. We shall speak through you. We will remind the Zambian people of everything you said because you are now the only model of communication left between the people and power.”





He also took aim at recent public displays of cash handouts by ruling party officials, condemning the conduct as not only irresponsible but dangerous:



“Do not be frustrated by these actions of doom, so-called the guaranteed future. Let’s go out there and vote. Let’s go and obtain those voters with national registration cards. Let’s ensure that what we have agreed on as the March of Quarters proceeds.”





“These coins have become so golden now that they can go into Livingstone and start throwing thin quarters. And they have continued to mock the poor people. A death occurred in Livingstone because they started throwing money.”





Mukandila emphasized that the money being used in such campaigns is not a benevolent offering, but public funds meant for development:



“That is our money. It is taxpayers’ money.”





He strongly condemned the Cybersecurity Act, branding it as a tool designed to silence dissent and warned that Zambian youth would not be silenced:



“Zambia is a constitutional democracy. This constitution was given to us by the people not the government. We will protect it at all cost.”





As discontent among young voters grows louder, Mukandila’s address has intensified national debate. The sile Ince from State House has only deepened speculation of panic within ruling circles.