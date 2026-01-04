WE SHALL WORK WITH THE GOVERNMENT OF THE DAY, NOT THE PREVIOUS GOVERNMENT – SENIOR CHIEF MWAMBA

January 03, 2026

Kasama – Senior Chief Mwamba has reaffirmed that chiefs in Northern Province will continue to work with the government of the day and not the previous government.

Senior Chief Mwamba of Kasama District said traditional leaders do not align themselves with previous governments, but instead rely on the government in power to ensure continuity in development programmes across chiefdoms.

Speaking on behalf of fellow chiefs when they met the Special Advisor to the President for Political Affairs, Mr Levy Ngoma, the chief noted that this approach helps communities benefit from government policies without disruption.

He stressed that chiefs have a duty to collaborate closely with government officials so that the real development needs of their people are identified and addressed.

Senior Chief Mwamba also urged citizens, especially those in opposition, to respect the Presidency, stating that once a person is elected President, he or she becomes the Chief Executive Officer of the country and deserves respect regardless of political affiliation or personal views.

The chief called on the people of Zambia to desist from violence, especially as the country approaches elections, stating that the desire of chiefs is a peaceful country.

While giving guidance, he encouraged UPND mayoral candidate Mr Bywell Simposya to seek God’s guidance and commit to serving all the people of Kasama equally once elected.

Mr Ngoma, delivering a message on behalf of the Head of State, said that the President desires to deepen the relationship with all 286 chiefs across the country in working together.

Mr Ngoma said that funds for building chiefs’ palaces are available and that, despite a few challenges, the government’s desire is to complete all the palaces as soon as possible, while also promoting farming as a business to drive national development.

Mr Levy Ngoma was accompanied by the Minister of Commerce and Industry, Mr Chipoka Mulenga; the Minister of Northern Province, Mr Leonard Mbao; the Vice Chairperson for Elections, Hon Likando Mufalali; Ms Beauty Undi Phiri, the Deputy Permanent Secretary in Kasama; and other party officials.

TFN