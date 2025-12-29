WE SHOULD NEVER SURRENDER OR GIVE UP-MUHABI LUNGU



DEFACTO BOYCOTT OF 2026 ELECTIONS LOOMS – IF





This morning I woke up to a video of JJ Band lamenting. He, being on the run and in exile, I felt his anger to the bone. It reminded me of my depression the day after Bill 7 was passed some two weeks ago.





This is very very disturbing, what is going on in the PF as the main parliamentary opposition.





It reminds me of my personal experience 30 years ago, the State of UNIP in 1996 during the change of the constitution to Barr KK; When UNIP was so undecided about direction that internal problems began in the Party. First, collection of NIKUV voter’s cards from voters, then burning of voters cards, then the arrest of Senior party officials in Black Maamba treason case and then eventually, Boycott of Elections…..UNIP could not take a decision to enable it to prepare for the elections.





I hope, there will be no De’ Facto Boycott of elections in 2026 due to the inability of the opposition to show leadership.



We Should not allow a situation where the UPND is allowed to shoot the ball into the goal, without a defence or a goal keeper.





This would be the highest degree of Irresponsibility. The end of opposition politics and the end of multi-party politics and a return to a Defacto one party state. This is what the UPND wants and the rest of us will be losers





I pray and hope and wish and cry that Someone, Some Brave People in the opposition will rise to the occasion and provide a direction before it is too late. A BRAVE LEADERSHIP MUST STEP UP,



My quick thoughts as a Private Citizen of the Zambia that I don’t want.



MUHABI