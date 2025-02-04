WE STAND READY TO DEFEND OURSELVES, WE WILL NOT ALLOW LEVY NGOMA TO CAUSE MAYHEM IN PETAUKE- NAKACINDA



Patriotic Front PF Secretary General Hon. Raphael Nakacinda has sternly warned Hakainde Hichilema’s embattled Political Advisor Levy Ngoma against propagating violence in Petauke Constituency as the people prepare to cast the vote on Thursday 6th of February 2025.





Hon Nakacinda who was sandwiched between PF MCCs and Tonse leaders also warned two faced opposition MP Andrew Lubusha who he has accused of facilitating his Andrich Buses for levy Ngoma to ferry cadres from Lusaka, Southen and Copperbelt provinces to go and cause mayhem in Petauke.





Hon. Nakacinda has since urged Zambia Police IG Graphel Musamba to prevail and ensure that the people of Petauke vote in peace without any acts of violence perpetrated by the UPND and Levy Ngoma.



“ Our Members have proceeded to go and make a formal report at the police station and volunteer information on the thugs that Levy Ngoma and Andrew Lubusha have imported from Lusaka and other places, where they are staying in Petauke and the weapons among them Pangas and guns they are keeping in their custody” Hon Nakacinda says.





Hon. Nakacinda has urged all members of the Tonse alliance backed by the people of Petauke to stand ready to protect themselves as and when they are attacked by the UPND thugs.





“If Levy Ngoma wants to cause mayhem here in Petauke, we in the Tonse alliance stand ready to defend ourselves by whatever means necessary as is our democratic right to shield ourselves from all forms of physical attacks, we stand ready “ Hon Nakacinda says.





And Hon. Nakacinda has since rubbished the ungodly UPND innuendos suggesting that he is a tribalist, stating that there is no harm in calling out the tribal attitude of UPND during by elections held in southern province where on several occasions they have had to hound out members of the opposition from other regions and block them from filing nominations and UPND has had to go unopposed.





Hon. Nakacinda is accompanied by deputy PF Secretary General Hon. Brendah Nyirenda, MCCs’ Hon. Jean Kapata, Prof Nkandu Luo, Hon Elizabeth Phiri, Hon Frank Ngambi, Hon Davies Chisopa and others.