WE STARTED PURSUING EMMANUEL MWAMBA BEFORE AUDIO, HE SHOULD JUST PRESENT HIMSELF – POLICE

WE STARTED PURSUING MWAMBA BEFORE AUDIO, HE SHOULD JUST PRESENT HIMSELF – POLICE



The Zambia Police Service has urged PF Information and Publicity Chairperson Emmanuel Mwamba to present himself to law enforcement agencies due to an active bench warrant against him. Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga stated that the police had initiated pursuit of Mwamba prior to the recent controversy surrounding a leaked audio conversation.





According to Hamoonga, the police are not reacting to the audio conversation, but rather, they are following up on an existing warrant. The police spokesperson encouraged Mwamba to cooperate with the authorities, emphasizing that presenting himself would be in his best interest.





The development comes after Mwamba’s appearance on Diamond TV’s Breakfast Show, where he discussed the leaked audio conversation. The police maintain that the warrant against Mwamba is a separate issue that needs to be addressed. By presenting himself, Mwamba can resolve the matter and avoid further complications.





The call for Mwamba to present himself highlights the importance of cooperation with law enforcement agencies. The Zambia Police Service remains committed to upholding the law and ensuring that individuals with active warrants are brought to justice.