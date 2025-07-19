“WE STOPPED FORMER PRESIDENT EDGAR LUNGU FROM TRAVELLING TO SOUTH KOREA AND SOUTH AFRICA”- KABESHA MAKES STARTLING ADMISSIONS IN GAUTENG HIGH COURT

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

KABESHA MAKES STARTLING ADMISSIONS IN GAUTENG HIGH COURT



Pretoria-Friday, 18th July 2025



Zambia’s Attorney General, Mulilo Kabesha has submitted to the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria Division that the State prevented former President, Edgar Lungu from travelling outside Zambia as he was going to use the events for political reasons.





In his affidavit Kabesha submitted, admitting, that the State denied former President his wish to travel to South Korea and to South Africa for medical treatment;



“It is CORRECT that the late President was PREVENTED from attending the World

Peace Summit during September 2023 and a church service on 9 September

2023.”





At this stage former President Edgar Lungu had not returned to active politics.



“This was because according to information available to the Applicant, the late President Lungu planned to use these events to further a political agenda,” submitted Kabesha.





“As a former President and beneficiary in terms of the Benefits Act, the late President Lungu had no right to engage into political activities and for this reason, he was prevented from doing so.”



Kabesha also admitted that they stopped President Lungu from accessing medical treatment in September 2023 and before because he did NOT disclose the nature or type of disease he sought specialised medical treatment for.





“The Applicant refused to grant the late President Lungu permission to visit

South Africa during September 2023″.



“This was because the late President Lungu did not provide the Applicant with any particulars of the medical treatment he allegedly had to undergo.”





“Finally, I should point out that the late President Lungu entered the borders of the Republic of South Africa in January 2025 through a diplomatic passport and under circumstances where he had been ill from at least 2015,” he submitted.





Kabesha also submitted that Government had allegedly obtained an agreement with the family to afford a state funeral and he claimed therefore, that the family had no right to arrange a private funeral and burial and must therefore repatriate the body to Zambia for the purpose.





Kabesha also denied that President Hakainde Hichilema abused the rights annd privileges of the former President.



Kabesha also insisted that President Hichilema was entitlted to attend the funeral and burial of the late President as a matter of duty.





He admitted that government’s move to prevent the funeral of the program by obtaining court’s intervention had caused distress but he blamed the family for proceedings with the arrangement of the burial without alleged consent or authority from the State.





Mama Esther Lungu’s lawyers are expected to offer a reply by 25th July 2025 and a court hearing will take place on 4th August 2025.