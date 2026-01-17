“WE TOLD YOU SO” ACKIM NJOBVU MOCKS UPND AFTER CHAWAMA HUMILIATION





Democratic Union (DU) president Ackim Antony Njobvu has taken a swipe at the ruling UPND following its embarrassing loss in Chawama, declaring that the “beginning of the end” has finally arrived right on schedule.





With barely four years in government, the party that cried in opposition for 23 solid years is already, according to Njobvu, coming apart at the seams. And if Chawama is anything to go by, the cracks are no longer rumours they are visible, loud, and humiliating.





“The other day I said maybe it was prophecy coming to pass,” Njobvu said, clearly enjoying the moment. “A party that stayed in opposition for 23 years has started disintegrating within just four years. By the time it clocks five years, it will be in tatters.”





For months, UPND cadres and sympathisers have arrogantly claimed there is “no opposition” in Zambia. But Njobvu says Chawama has delivered a rude awakening.





“They said there is no opposition, and we told them the opposition is the people of Zambia,” he said. “Now they have seen it for themselves.”





According to the DU leader, the Chawama loss is not an accident, nor is it a one-off protest vote. He argues it is a loud message from ordinary Zambians who are tired of excuses, slogans, and lectures while their daily lives grow harder.





“When the people become the opposition, no amount of press briefings can save you”.



UPND may still be in State House, but Njobvu insists the ground has started shifting beneath their feet and Chawama was just the first tremor.





As of publication, the ruling party was yet to respond, possibly still trying to explain how “there is no opposition” after losing to it.