WE WANT MAKEBI ZULU TO BE OUR FLAG BEARER-NCP’s PETER CHANDA

I want to acknowledge the leadership of the New Congress Party, those that are present and those that are absent.



Leadership is about listening to the masses, listening to the wishes of the Zambian people. And if there is one thing the Zambian people always look for, it is leadership where you can confidently say, “He or she is a listening president,” a leader who listens.





You may be aware that we held a General Conference in 2025 on the 18th of November, where I was re-elected as President of the New Congress Party for a five-year mandate. The Constitution of the New Congress Party gives the President certain privileges, and it is under that privilege that I am making this announcement today.





At that time, I made a pronouncement that I was going to face the ballot.



We made an attempt. We participated in the Chawama elections, and we demonstrated to the whole country that we are ready to stand as an independent political party and compete in an election.





At the same time, after the Chawama direction, a prior meeting was followed by Honorable Miles Sampa, who called on me and said they wanted us to discuss. We discussed. Another meeting followed with Honorable Celestine Mukandila, the Deputy Secretary General for Administration, and thereafter we had the final discussion with Honorable Given Lubinda, where we discussed and mended what was standing between us. Those negotiations are still ongoing.





But I want to stand before the nation today with utmost sincerity about what I have agreed with other brothers from the Patriotic Front. And these talks did not begin today.





As you may be aware, the legacy of President Edgar Chagwa Lungu stands distorted in the sense that the Tonse Alliance he left is not the same Tonse Alliance we see today. The Tonse Alliance President Lungu left was an alliance where the Patriotic Front was the anchor party





We came out of UKA on the premise that President Lungu and the Patriotic Front were being disrespected.



Today, I stand feeling saddened to see what President Lungu left internally being dismantled, and the institution and leadership he left being insulted, to an extent where you even hear statements suggesting that UKA has expelled the Patriotic Front.





As the New Congress Party, we strongly believe that mutual respect is cardinal in the way we engage in politics. At the same time, sincerity is very important in the way we conduct our political discourse.





I want to be sincere and state that from the time I took a backstep from Tonse, and from the time I exited the Tonse Alliance, if there is one brother who has consistently stood with me, who has consistently understood our position, and who has always reached out to say, “My brother, I want to hear you,” it has been Honorable Makebi Zulu.





I want to say that we have attempted. I have listened keenly to the comments, because I am one person who pays attention to what the Zambian people want. I also understand political dynamics, coming from a theological background. I believe in the wisdom and acumen of the sons of Issachar, who understood the times.





To all members of the New Congress Party, I am sure we are all following what is happening on social media.





President Makebi Zulu has a comparative advantage in terms of popularity and in terms of representing the interest and legacy of President Lungu. Just as President KBF stated, President Makebi Zulu was one person who believed in President Lungu, one person who stood to defend President Lungu until his death and even after his death.





However, today, having assessed the political environment, and applying the wisdom of the sons of Issachar, the time is not indicating that it is right for me, as Peter Chanda, to contest the presidency.



Therefore, I want to state that the New Congress Party will look forward to working together with the Patriotic Front within this alliance framework.





I also want to state that during our General Conference, we agreed that should we assess the ground and see that the Zambian people are not chanting the way they need to chant to indicate that it is time, then we must understand that signal. We unanimously agreed that in such a situation, endorsement would be the responsible path.





So today, I want to state that I withdraw from the race in 2026, and I hereby use my constitutional powers to appoint a presidential candidate.



I want to say this to my brother, President Makebi Zulu, who is an aspiring candidate within the Patriotic Front.





From the New Congress Party, we do not believe in planting seeds of discord. Just as I stated yesterday, and as you may already know, Honorable Given Lubinda deserves to be respected.





It is my prayer that as you accept this invitation to stand as the presidential candidate of the New Congress Party, you will sit down with the Patriotic Front leadership. We understand the predicament the Patriotic Front is in, and it is my prayer that unity of purpose and unity within the opposition will prevail.





My desire is that we go with one message. A message anchored on the four pillars of nationhood, which are promoting peace, unity, stability, and productivity. We want to take this country into a productive era.





Today, many people will say only one person can become President. Some have called me selfish. To them, I want to say this: if I was the one who moved the motion at the General Conference to amend the Constitution to allow the President to appoint a presidential candidate, that tells you I believe in reading the times. And when you see that you are not ready, and when you see that the Zambian people have not yet embraced your message, then you pass the ball.





I am a midfielder, or a striker,

believes that sometimes you must pass the ball to someone who can score the goal. Life is about understanding the comparative advantage your brother has.





I strongly believe that Honorable Makebi Zulu, who is now announced as the presidential candidate for the New Congress Party come 2026, has that advantage.





We will sit down with his colleagues in the Patriotic Front and see how we can work together to ensure that we do justice to the Zambian people.





Thank you very much, unless there are any questions.