We warned Chitotela, others but they never listened – Chifire

By Oliver Chisenga

THE seizure of properties belonging to Ronald Chitotela and others for alleged acts of corruption has not come as a surprise, says Gregory Chifire.



Recently, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) seized stand number LN 21188-51, situated in State Lodge area in Chongwe district, believed to have been acquired using proceeds of crime.



ACC spokesperson Queen Chibwe confirmed the seizure, adding that the property was registered in the name of Liu Runmin, a Lusaka businessman.



She said the seized property was a subject of investigation by the commission.

Chifire, a human rights activist, recalled that various stakeholders cautioned Chitotela and his colleagues about their activities, but they never listened.



“It was just a matter of time. There is a time to steal, and a time to be discovered and punished. We warned Chitotela and his colleagues about their activities, but they never listened. The likes of Chitotela even took some of us to court for giving him a friendly warning when we advised him to stop corruption because the law would one day visit him,” Chifire said in a statement. But he kept

denying and on many occasions quoting Bible verses to pontificate about an image of righteousness so as to deceive the gullible.”

Chifire, who is Southern Africa Network against Corruption (SANAC) director, said Chitotela and his colleagues behaved as if Zambia was theirs.



“But well, they say in Bemba that ‘ifyakulya ubushiku fitulukila kumalushi’ (whatever is done in darkness will one day come to the fore). I hear he is a church elder. Anyway, being a church elder



is just a title. Even Mr Pole Pole, according to PK Chishala was also a church elder, but was a terrible wizard. Today we have elder Pole Pole Chitotela,” Chifire said.



He noted that Chitotela and team had gotten so “familiar with…that they feared nobody”.

Chifire said they disregarded the law because they believed that they would be in power forever.

“They will continue their shenanigans. Hail no! Today, their past activities have come to haunt them. They got away with crime then; they thought that it shall be so forever. They say that every day is for the thief, but one day is for the master. Crime does not pay,” he said. “You can get away with one today, but that does not guarantee the luck for tomorrow.”



Chifire said the seizure of properties and arrests of those that served in Edgar Lungu’s administration was a big indictment on the former president himself.



He said it was an open secret that Lungu’s regime was graced with wholesale corruption.

“Lungu left a legacy of corruption and pushed the bar of governance to the lowest. Lungu’s administration posted the worst record of

corruption that Zambia would wish to erase from her history. It is the period of worst economic plunder and sabotage,” he charged. “These seizures of properties for Chitotela, Bowman [Lusambo] and others and indeed arrests of the PF officials is just but the beginning. Many will follow. Stealing in PF had become the order of the day. PF was synonymous with stealing. They behaved like monkeys in a maize field. They stole as they wished and shared the loot at will without any fear of retribution. Zambians will always have the last laugh.”

Chifire said no one would ever be cleverer than the law.



He said people like Chitotela were seemingly untouchable, but today are like any common man.

“Those that steal public money may think that they are clever, but one day their sins will find them out. It is actually a lesson to those in government and indeed the future generations that corruption does not pay,” said Chifire. “There comes a time when one pays for their crimes. It is thus important for those that serve in public or otherwise office to serve with integrity.”



When reached for comment, Chitotela said, “I am not speaking. I have a lawyer who is speaking on my behalf.”

But the attorney, Andrew Kombe said he would issue a statement concerning the instructions that he had received from his client concerning the seized property on Tuesday.