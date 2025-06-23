WE WILL ALLOW THE LUNGU FAMILY FULFIL ITS WISHES- SOUTH AFRICAN  GOVERNMENT

THE South African Government says it will allow the family of the late former President Edgar Lungu to proceed with their burial wishes.





Department of International Relations and Cooperation spokesperson Chrispin Phiri said the South African Government has no choice but to respect the family’s decision to have the former president laid to rest in South Africa.





“And that was precisely the purpose of Minister Ronald Ozzy Lamola’s visit to Lusaka, to firstly share the country’s condolences on the passing of President Lungu, and also to say that South Africa does acknowledge the importance of a nation burying its former president,” he said.





Mr Phiri said the South African Government is legally bound to follow what the family requires.





“But this also comes on the back of us having legal obligations to honour the family’s wishes, as they are resident in South Africa,” Mr Phiri said.





He, however, said the move should not be seen as disrespectful to the wishes of the Zambian Government.





“It should not be seen in any way as us not wishing to respect the Zambian Government’s wishes or as being disrespectful to the Zambian nation as well,” Mr Phiri said.



(Mwebantu, Monday, 23rd June, 2025)