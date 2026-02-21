WE WILL BRING TO BOOK THOSE IN THE DIASPORA PUSHING LIES, FALSEHOODS AND HATE SPEECH-PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA





“We must all say NO to hate speech. No one should hide in a foreign country and push hate speech on our social platforms. Lies, (MPs shout Koswe…Mwamba) creating an environment, which we we are cleaning up for investment, and make investors think that there is trouble in Zambia, there is fire all over, we are working on it, slowly, we are working on it, slowly but sure, slowly but sure. Slowly but surely.





Because our country’s interest comes first.

You can not have personal interest perched somewhere outside of our jurisdiction, and you are sending falsehoods and allowing our children to consume hate messages.





It is not right. We must all work together on this issue.



And some of these colleagues are known to us. Let’s just tell them, “Mmm.. Tekanya first, ” Madam Speaker, all Iam saying is slow down. Let us be responsible. This is our country. Our beloved country, is more important than anything. That’s all we have . This country.”





President Hakainde Hichilema made this remarks during his address to the National Assembly of Zambia on February 20, 2026, to report on the progress of applying national values and principles.