WE WILL BRING TO BOOK THOSE IN THE DIASPORA PUSHING LIES, FALSEHOODS AND HATE SPEECH-PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA
“We must all say NO to hate speech. No one should hide in a foreign country and push hate speech on our social platforms. Lies, (MPs shout Koswe…Mwamba) creating an environment, which we we are cleaning up for investment, and make investors think that there is trouble in Zambia, there is fire all over, we are working on it, slowly, we are working on it, slowly but sure, slowly but sure. Slowly but surely.
Because our country’s interest comes first.
You can not have personal interest perched somewhere outside of our jurisdiction, and you are sending falsehoods and allowing our children to consume hate messages.
It is not right. We must all work together on this issue.
And some of these colleagues are known to us. Let’s just tell them, “Mmm.. Tekanya first, ” Madam Speaker, all Iam saying is slow down. Let us be responsible. This is our country. Our beloved country, is more important than anything. That’s all we have . This country.”
President Hakainde Hichilema made this remarks during his address to the National Assembly of Zambia on February 20, 2026, to report on the progress of applying national values and principles.
If these people are not brought to book, they will be celebrated by thugs. They want confusion while they rob the Zambian coffers. Net them to court to answer for the crimes they and their sponsors committed against the poorest of Zambians they sent to the graces earlier than their time because of their selfish behavior
What.a pathetic little man, threatening his critics. When in opposition, this psychopath was the architect of lies, falsehood and hate speech. Now he wants to silence genuine voices of concern for the direction he is taking our once beautiful country. This tribalist dictator should realise that he does not own Zambia. He is not immortal either. Zambia will still be here when he dies sooner or later.
The people in diaspora contribute immensely to the economy of our country. In fact, they even campaigned for this conman in 2021. But now they realise that it was a mistake. ECL was a much better president, and more of a man by far.
REJECT TRIBALISM, CORRUPTION AND OPPRESSION.
VOTE FOR CHANGE IN AUGUST.
