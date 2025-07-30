WE WILL DEFEND OUR INTERESTS IN ZAMBIA – CHINA



The Chinese Embassy in Zambia has issued a stern warning that it will defend China’s interests and reputation in the country following the release of a critical documentary by News Diggers.





Reacting to the documentary titled “Chinese Investments in Zambia: the Good, the Bad and the Dangerous,” the Chinese Embassy accused the media house of bias and sensationalism. The statement, released by the Embassy spokesperson, described the documentary as a deliberate attempt to discredit China’s investments and its longstanding relationship with Zambia.





“China supports freedom of the press, but we will not allow our reputation to be damaged under the guise of media freedom,” the statement reads. “We support the just act by the Chinese community in Zambia to protect their reputation and legitimate rights and interests.”





In what is seen as a clear warning, the Embassy emphasized that Chinese investors in Zambia deserve respect and should not be subjected to what it termed as “malicious sensationalization” or “distorted” reporting. It said biased narratives would not be tolerated and affirmed China’s readiness to defend its image and investments.





China further accused the documentary of linking Chinese nationals to criminal cases not related to any investment activity, suggesting that this undermines the spirit of cooperation between the two countries. The Embassy stressed that “occasional individual cases” should not overshadow the broader record of positive bilateral collaboration.





“Chinese projects are everywhere in Zambia, contributing to infrastructure, energy, health, and economic growth. Attempts to slander these contributions will not succeed,” the statement said.





The Embassy also reminded the public of China’s historic role in Zambia’s liberation and development, including its support during the colonial era, the construction of the TAZARA Railway, and recent infrastructure and energy projects worth billions of dollars.





As debate grows around the influence of foreign investments in Zambia, China’s message is now clear: it will not sit back as its activities are questioned or criticized unfairly.





The statement concluded by calling for mutual respect, equal treatment, and protection of what it called “the outcomes of six decades of cooperation.” It added: “Chinese businesses expect to be welcomed with the due respect and appreciation they deserve.”





While News Diggers has not yet issued a formal response, the documentary has reignited discussion over transparency, labor practices, and sovereignty in Zambia’s foreign partnerships with China now firmly on the defensive.



©️ KUMWESU | July 30, 2025