WE WILL GIVE COMMUNITY HOUSE TO PF AFTER 60 YEARS – STATE HOUSE



Clayson Hamasaka has responded to warning by PF Vice president Given Lubinda that Community House shall be forfeited to the State in 2026 when Edgar Lungu wins elections.





Community House is the private residence of President Hakainde Hichilema who has continued living there and upgraded it after becoming president.



Hamasaka who serves as State House Chief Communication Specialist was responding to Lubinda in an article below:





COMMUNITY House was built long before Hakainde Hichilema became President of Zambia and it is frightening that the Patriotic Front (PF) is still habouring corrosive hatred against the head of State to extent of fantasizing grabbing the property that has nothing to do with their defeat in 2021, Clayson Hamasaka has said.



Mr Hamasaka, the State House Chief Communications Specialist says that the PF is fantasizing grabbing President Hichilema’s Community House should the former ruling party inadvertently bounce back to power was an indication that the former ruling party was failing to heal from its defeat in the 2021 general election.

Reacting to Given Lubinda, the PF vice president that Community House shall be converted into a state property because of the expensive security installations, Mr Hamasaka said the presidency was not surprise that the former ruling party’s agenda of taking back power was to exact vengeance and not to govern.



“We will willingly give Community House to the PF after 60 years if ever they will come back to power. Their (PF) preoccupation is nothing but personal attacks on President Hichilema. Instead of telling Zambians how they will improve and change people’s lives, they are ever talking about the head of State who is busy working for the best interest of Zambians. So may be after the next 60 years, we will give them Community House,” Mr Hamasaka said.



Mr Hamasaka said Zambians were not interested about what the PF would grab from President Hichilema but wanted to hear the alternative solutions to the challenges Zambia was facing.



He advised that the PF should find time to heal instead of ever spewing malice and propaganda against the presidency.